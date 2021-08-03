Madhya Pradesh Announces Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment For 'spurious Liquor' Cases

In a significant move in barring deaths caused by illicit liquor, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved revisions to the State Excise Act ordering death penalty and life imprisonment in cases related to deaths caused by consumption of counterfeit liquor.

Amended law to impose Rs 20 Lakh fine for deaths caused by illicit liquor

As per the government, the amendment proposal also imposes a fine of Rs 20 lakh fine, once the law is approved by the state Legislative Assembly and the subsequent ascent of the governor. The move appears following a recent report of the death of at least 11 people allegedly after drinking spurious liquor in Mandsaur and Indore.

“The cabinet has approved the Madhya Pradesh Excise Amendment Act 2021 under which the provisions of life imprisonment and the death penalty have been made in the cases related to deaths due to spurious liquor. A provision of Rs 20 lakh fine in such cases has also been made in the amendment,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated.

"This law is being made more stringent through this amendment"

The MP Home Minister said that the amendments are introduced to put a check on offenses associated with the illegal liquor trade and deaths prompted due to spurious liquor.

"Under the current scope of the law, convicts are sentenced to imprisonment of five to a maximum of ten years in cases related to deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor. The amount of fine is up to Rs 10 lakh," state Home Minister, Mishra said. “This law is being made more stringent through this amendment,” Mishra added.

Mentioning the amendments in the law, Mishra said, "In cases of 'physical damage' caused to victims after drinking spurious liquor, the penalty has been increased ranging from 10 years to maximum of 14 years from the present one year to six years, in addition to fine up to Rs 10 lakh. In case of seizure of spurious liquor, the jail term has been increased up to six to ten years from the present six months to a maximum of four years."

Meanwhile, the amendment also proposes that somebody who attacks the police and Excise department teams while they are seizing illicit liquor will be held without a warrant. The scope of punishment has been increased in several other provisions in this amendment proposal.

“These provisions will discourage people involved in illegal liquor trade and lives of people could be saved,” MP Home Minister Mishra said.

Government nod on "Heritage" status to liquor made from Mahua flowers

Meanwhile, the state government through an official statement maintained that it has decided to grant the "heritage" status to liquor made from Mahua flowers in a bid to bring it into the mainstream. “This will encourage small-scale Mahua liquor industries. Rights of tribals, as mentioned in Act, will be preserved without change,” the statement said.

Responding to the government's approval of the death penalty proposal, President, Madhya Pradesh Congress Kamal Nath said that the state government should show "strong will" to act against liquor mafias.

“Mafias can never be dealt with only by making laws. Implementation of the laws is very important and for that, the government should be strong-willed. The government has been talking about strict laws regarding the safety of women for years, but even today they are not safe in the state,” Congress leader, Kamal Nath said while pointing to the provision of the death penalty in the cases of rape of minor girls.

Inputs from PTI

Image Credit: PTI