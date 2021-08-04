Madhya Pradesh: Assets Worth Lakhs Found With Civic Body Official, Confirms Lokayukta DSP

After arresting two civic body officials on Tuesday for taking bribes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Lokayukta DSP Praveen Singh Baghel has now informed that assets close to 50 lakh were found with one of the accused officials, Vijay Saxena. The accused with one more official was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in their office.

Accused civic body official's assets close to 50 lakh

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police, Praveen Singh Baghel who has been investigating the case has reported that cash amounting to lakhs, gold and silver jewellery, and several property papers were found, which totals to an amount Rs 50 lakh.

Furthermore, he said that the bank account of the accused had Rs 1 lakh while his wife's bank account had Rs 14 lakh.

The DSP also said that searches were conducted at Vijay Saxena's residence.

"In the locker, we found 771 gm gold and 3 kg silver, totalling to worth Rs 28 lakhs. Apart from these, documents of seven properties and two contractor firm company papers were also found which are in the name of his wife. For now, the total assets found have reached an amount close to Rs 50 lakh", he said.

The Lokayukta team is now investigating Saxena's past years of service. They are estimating that his asset figures may go into crores.

Civic body officials arrested

Earlier on Tuesday, civic body officials, Superintendent of Public Works Department of Municipal Corporation, Vijay Saxena and a clerk Hemali Vaidya were arrested red-handed by the Lokayukta team while accepting a bribe of rupees 25,000.

Vijay Saxena was accused of demanding a 3 per cent bribe from Rudra Construction's Dhirender Choubey for passing a bill of Rs 9 lakhs for the work, confirmed the DSP of Lokayukta. The team set a trap after Choubey complained about the matter to the Lokayukta.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are now being conducted.

(Image Credits: ANI)