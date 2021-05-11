Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Arrested For Black Marketing Of Oxygen Flow Meters

Amid multiple instances of black marketing of medical supplies, a BJP leader was arrested in Madhya Pradesh over the same. According to the police, Rajesh Maheshwari, BJP leader and Manager of Maheshwari Medical Agency was selling oxygen flow meters for higher rates as compared to the market prices of the products. The market prices for oxygen flow meters range between 600 to 700. However, Maheshwari was selling the oxygen flow meters for Rs 4000. The BJP leader was arrested, but later released on a bail.

BJP leader arrested for black marketing of oxygen flow meters

According to reports, following an input, the police approached Rajesh Maheshwari posing as a customer. The BJP leader resorted to selling the equipment at an exorbitant price of Rs 4000 as opposed to the usual market prices. After he was caught red-handed, Rajesh Maheshwari was arrested and questioned before being granted bail. The police have also recovered 607 oxygen flow meters from him and his shop has been sealed since the incident of black marketing.

Madhya Pradesh | “We got info that manager of Maheshwari Medical Agency, Rajesh Maheshwari is doing black market of oxygen flow meters. In the market, the amount of this oxygen flow meter is Rs 600 to 700 but he is selling it at Rs 4000,” says police pic.twitter.com/XIsAhBPKKJ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

We arrested him (Rajesh Maheshwari) red-handed for selling oxygen flow meters at a higher price. The shop has been sealed, police added. — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police booked Sarabjeet Singh Mokha, Director of Jabalpur City Hospital and two others for selling over 1 lakh fake injections to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The incident surfaced after the Gujarat Police busted a fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit and arrested a person from Jabalpur. The arrested person led the police to Mokha who is believed to have sold over 500 fake Remdesivir injections to COVID-19 patients for Rs 35000-40000. Mokha is the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader President of the Narmada division in Madhya Pradesh has been booked under Sections 274, 275, 308 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. He has been absconding since the crime surfaced.

In the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 11,051 new cases, 4,538 fresh recoveries and 86 deaths, as per the Health Ministry's data. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,08,913. The state has recorded over 6,71,763 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which, 5,56,430 have recovered successfully and 6,420 have died.