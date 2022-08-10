Madhya Pradesh: BJYM Workers Clash With Security Staff In Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

A scuffle broke out in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, on Wednesday, between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, and members of the temple's administration, visuals of which have now surfaced. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the brawl ensued during the visit of Tejasvi Surya, the national president of BJYM, who arrived at Mahakaleshwar this morning with a few of his supporters.

#BREAKING | Massive faceoff inside Ujjain Temple, BJYM backers clash with guards. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/oMAwl43rnr pic.twitter.com/a9QXUsFDa1 — Republic (@republic) August 10, 2022

During his visit, Surya was accompanied by state president Vaibhav Panwar and other officials who tried to proceed toward the Nandi Hall inside the sanctum sanctorum. According to sources, this resulted in a large crowd inside the temple which prompted the security personnel to intervene and stop the BJYM workers from heading inside in large numbers and breaking the protocol.

Enraged by this, a fierce scuffle between Surya's supporters and the temple's staff broke out which was caught on camera by one of the security guards. During the heated altercation, the temple's priests and other members of the staff were also misbehaved with and Surya's supporters were seen forcefully removing the barricade to enter the sanctum sanctorum. Notably, now FIRs have been registered in the case.

Second violent instance involving BJYM in two days

Notably, this is the second incident involving the BJYM where its members have been embroiled in controversy. The last incident surfaced on Tuesday when three workers physically assaulted an Army veteran in his salon in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. Identified as Dinesh K, the man told Republic that one of the attackers was Rituraj Chaturvedi, the president of BJYM's Deendayal mandal.

"The man was Rituraj Chaturvedi alias Bachchu, I myself, don't know who the others are. I have a barbers shop...I was sitting in the shop when these three entered and straight away attacked me. For what reason, I don't know," the victim said. He also alleged that the local police did not take any action despite being present at the spot.

He further revealed that the police took action after a video of the assault surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, a case was registered against Chaturvedi and he has been relieved of his post and expelled from the primary membership of the BJYM.