Madhya Pradesh: Clashes Break Out In Rajgarh's Karedi Village; 2 People Critically Injured

A massive clash broke out between two groups in the Karedi Village of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

A shop, two cars, and one van with three bikes were set on fire. Two people have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Police officials used tear gas to bring the situation under control.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said, “Two groups allegedly fought for a property in the Karedi village of Rajgarh. The argument took a massive turn when an individual came out with a rod. Two individuals were critically injured and were taken to the hospital. We will conduct an inquiry after recording statements from both injured individuals.”

“In the beginning, locals were seen pelting stones at both groups. Police officials later dispersed the crowd using tear gas,” SP Pradeep Sharma added.

MP | A clash broke out between two groups in Karedi village. A shop and 2-3 motorcycles were set ablaze. Two people were admitted to the hospital & their condition is normal. We dispersed the crowd using tear gas & the situation is under control: Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma (11.05) pic.twitter.com/5ETVhP6qQ2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 11, 2022

Deployment of heavy police was done to bring the situation under control at the Karedi village of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the youth wing of the Madhya Pradesh Congress would protest against the law and order situation in the state on Thursday. The protest would be against the rising inflation, law and order situation in the state, and fuel prices.

According to reports, Youth Congress workers will protest in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal. State Congress chief Kamal Nath would be joining the protest with the senior party leaders.

Khargone Violence

Earlier, in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, violence broke out between two groups celebrating Ram Navami where stone-pelting and hurling of petrol bombs were witnessed on April 10. Within minutes, the festivities had devolved into a horrifying scenario. In response to the riots in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of a tribunal to examine the losses and seek reparations from the rioters.

It is significant to mention that the Madhya Pradesh government on April 30 notified rules under the Public and Private Property Recovery Act for functioning and jurisdictional details of the claims tribunal set up in connection with Kharone violence. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had formed a two-member tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the violence that took place on April 10.