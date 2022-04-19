Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Vows To Raze Houses Of 'bahubalis' Using Bulldozers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday vowed to raze the houses of 'Bahubalis' occupying illegal lands in Khargone and promised to distribute them among the poor.

Addressing a public rally in the city, Chouhan said, "Many influential goons have illegally encroached lands and properties in Madhya Pradesh. We have decided to run bulldozers over their lands and distribute them among the poor. In Bhopal too, we freed an encroached land worth Rs 350 crores. The houses of all Bahubalis will be razed."

Earlier, CM Chouhan had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-pelting in Khargone. The administration razed around 16 houses and 29 shops on April 11, in a crackdown on corruption and illegal encroachment.

Providing updates about the situation in Khargone, where communal clashes were witnessed on Ram Navami, Chouhan said, "There is peace in Khargone. At least 10 houses were completely damaged in the riots. Those houses will be rebuilt with government support. In addition, the 70 houses that were partially damaged will also be repaired with the government's help, and the injured will be provided free treatment."

'Will make rioters pay for loss'

Reprimanding the violence mongers, he stated that the BJP government will recover the cost from those who have troubled the poor and will hand over it to the victims.

Khargone witnessed unruly violence after the Ram Navami procession was infiltrated with religious clashes. A curfew was instantly imposed in the violence-hit town until Sunday. So far, 44 FIRs have been registered in relation to clashes between members of two communities and 158 individuals are said to be arrested in the matter at hand.

Last month, the CM informed that the state government recovered 21,000 acres of land from anti-social elements and those will be used to provide shelter to the poor citizens.

A number of hoardings were also put up in Bhopal, warning those involved in crimes against women to be ready to face “Mama’s bulldozer.”