Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan's Govt Demolishes 'illegal' Shops Owned By Congress Leader

Amid the controversies surrounding the use of bulldozers rising across the nation, the Madhya Pradesh government carried out yet another demolition drive in Tikamgarh on Saturday morning. In the recent drive in Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers were again seen in action as the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government razed the shops owned by Congress leader Pankaj Ahirwar. The anti-encroachment drive started around 8 am on Saturday with SDM, Tehsildar and administrative staff in attendance.

The JCB demolished around nine pucca shops which were built right in front of the collectorate. According to the Madhya Pradesh government, all the shops were built illegally. As per local administration, the rates of the nine alleged illegal shops were in crores and the Congress leader had been occupying land owned by the Municipality for the last 15 years.

A few weeks ago after the infamous Khargone violence, CM Chouhan's government had bulldozed the houses of the accused responsible for the violence. The bulldozers that have been in action have started a new political row across the nation. BJP politicians across the boundaries of the state have hailed this 'UP model.' Notably, bulldozers were on primary focus during the UP Assembly election as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised a 'no tolerance policy.' Adityanath had vowed to clear the illegal encroachments made by political leaders accused of criminal cases.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan vows to raze houses of 'bahubalis'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, promised on Tuesday to demolish the houses of 'Bahubalis' occupying illegal lands in Khargone and distribute the proceeds to the poor.

Addressing a public rally, on April 19, Chouhan said, "Many influential goons have illegally encroached lands and properties in Madhya Pradesh. We have decided to run bulldozers over their lands and distribute them among the poor. In Bhopal too, we freed an encroached land worth Rs 350 crore. The houses of all Bahubalis will be razed."

CM Chouhan had previously ordered the demolition of illegal structures belonging to those involved in stone-pelting in Khargone. On April 11, the administration demolished 16 houses and 29 business establishments as part of a crackdown on corruption and illegal encroachment.

Providing updates about the situation in Khargone, where communal clashes were witnessed on Ram Navami, Chouhan said, "There is peace in Khargone. At least 10 houses were completely damaged in the riots. Those houses will be rebuilt with government support. In addition, the 70 houses that were partially damaged will also be repaired with the government's help, and the injured will be provided free treatment."