Madhya Pradesh: Cong Burns CM Chouhan, Scindia’s Effigies Over Guna Couple Being Thrashed

Two days after a farmer couple's attempted suicide in Guna, Congress general secretary Vibha Patil and several other party workers on Thursday, burnt effigies of CM Shivraj Chouhan and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia protesting police brutality. Sources report that Congress members also submitted a memorandum against the incident to the district collector. Similar memorandums were also submitted by Aam Aadmi Party and BSP, report sources.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops in a bid to evict the couple from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. A video showing police officers thrashing a couple using sticks and repeatedly kicking them has gone viral. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the children whose parents attempted suicide, present at the scene.

The police, however, have claimed that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna is edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital. Both husband and wife have been admitted to a government hospital, with the wife reportedly critical. Several leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Majeed Memon, Mayawati and Jyotiraditya Scindia have condemned the brutality meted out by the police.

Taking cognizance into the issue, CM Shivraj Chouhan has ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately, as per sources. Moreover, a high-level investigation has been initiated into the incident, reiterating that such kind of brutality will not be tolerated, report sources. Police have already registered an FIR against the farmer couple who attempted suicide, as per reports.

Madhya Pradesh govt offers land ownership

This incident occurs 1.5 months after the state govt launched a 'Swamitva scheme' under which survey of the entire rural population will be done to accord land rights to them. Chouhan said that the rights record will be prepared and rural people will be given ownership rights over their plots accordingly. Currently, Madhya Pradesh is under the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) making it illegal to protest in workplaces for a period of six months.

