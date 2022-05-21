Madhya Pradesh: Differently-abled Elderly Man Thrashed To Death In Neemuch

In a shocking development, a differently-abled man was allegedly beaten to death on Friday in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. A video of the said incident showing another individual thrashing the victim has since gone viral. The differently-abled elderly person was identified as Bhanwarlal Jain, who was a Neemuch resident.

Following the video that has gone viral on social media, the Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said that he was attacked over a religious argument. "A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was beaten in Neemuch over suspicion of belonging to a particular religion,” the police officer told ANI.

Meanwhile, the accused person has been identified as Dinesh Kushwaha. The accused can be seen thrashing Jain, while asking, 'show me your identity card' repeatedly. Jain was later found dead. The police have started the search operations for the accused after registering a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP links in case

Meanwhile, the video of the incident was also shared by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who brought a political angle to the death. Sharing the video of the attack on Jain, Singh claimed that the attacker belonged to the Bhartiya Janata Party. “I have got information that a crime has been registered against Dinesh Kushwaha of BJP under section 302. Let's see if he gets arrested or not,” Singh wrote on Twitter while sharing a tweet carrying the video of the attack.

Neemuch dispute

The incident comes only days after a dispute between two groups over the installation of a Hanuman statue was reported in the Neemuch district. A total of four cases were registered and nine people were arrested in connection to the Neemuch city dispute that took place on May 17. The dispute started between two groups over a Hanuman statue installation in a dargah in the Old Court area. This led to a fight and stone-pelting was also observed. When police reached the spot, they had to fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Following the dispute, prohibitory orders under section 144 were also implemented in Neemuch on May 17.