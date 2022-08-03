Madhya Pradesh: EOW Raids Residence Of High-ranking Clerk; Recovers Cash Worth Lakhs

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EoW) conducted raids at the premises of a senior clerk in the medical education department and recovered cash stash worth lakhs of rupees.

The EOW had been receiving multiple complaints regarding the alleged disproportionate assets of Hero Keswani, a high-ranking clerk posted in the medical education department in Satpura Bhawan. The officials investigated the allegations and decided to carry out search operations. In the guerilla action, 12 officials of the EoW arrived at Hero Keswani’s residence in the mini market road, Bairagarh area on the morning of August 3. Keswani's health deteriorated as soon as he learnt about the raids, as per sources.

EOW recovers Rs 2.25 crore from IMC employee

Meanwhile, in another incident, in June, EOW raided an employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and recovered Rs 2.25 crore in a disproportionate assets case, informed an official.

Raids were conducted at three places of Mukesh Pandey (53) including his house and office. He is a Class 3 employee of the IMC and has worked in various capacities with the IMC. He was then posted as PA to Bhavya Mittal, an additional municipal commissioner. The documents unearthed documents showing alleged ownership of a two-storey house, a school and four land plots in the name of Pandey and his wife in the city.

The Superintendent of Police (EOW) Dhananjay Shah informed, that jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh in cash were also recovered from the premises of Pandey. “Assets worth Rs 2.25 crore were found in the raids, while his total income from salary and allowances during his 26 years of service in the municipal corporation has been estimated at Rs 55 lakh. Obviously, the value of these properties is much more than the legitimate income drawn by the municipal employee,” he said.

School teacher owner of 20 colleges

In a separate incident from Madhya Pradesh, raids conducted by the EOW of Madhya Pradesh Police in March 2022, found a school teacher to be the owner of 20 colleges, informed an official. "Initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places have shown that Parmar owns 20 colleges offering D.Ed and B.Ed courses in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed," EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi said.

(With PTI inputs)