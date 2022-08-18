Madhya Pradesh: EOW Raids RTO Officer's House In Jabalpur; Recovers Rs 16 Lakh In Cash

In Madhya Pradesh, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the residence of Regional Transport Officer Santosh Paul in Jabalpur in connection with a case related to disproportionate assets, on Wednesday. So far, the EOW has raided three places and has recovered Rs 16 lakh cash along with jewellery from his residence. In its preliminary investigation, the bureau has reportedly found that Santosh Paul owned six residences, a farmhouse, two cars, and two bikes.

The raid was conducted at the RTO Officer's 10,000 square feet house in the Shatabdipuram area of Jabalpur. "Besides, Paul also owns one 1,247 square feet house at Gwarighat Road, 1,150 square feet at Shankar Shah Ward, and two other similar residences in his name," said one of the officials who conducted the raid, ANI reported.

The RTO Officer's wife Rekha Paul is also working as a clerk in the Regional Transport Office. More than 650% of non-mobile assets were recovered in the investigation by the EOW.

Notably, in a separate incident on August 8, a team of EOW raided the residence and office of an assistant manager of Madhya Pradesh's cooperative society department at the premises of Panna Lal Uike at Imlai in Jabalpur. The raiding team recovered the assets disproportionate to his income and registered a First Information Report (FIR).

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)