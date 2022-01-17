Madhya Pradesh: FIR Filed Against Congress MLA's Son For Forging Documents For Bail

An FIR has been filed against Karan Morwal, son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal in connection to forging documents to get an anticipatory bill in a rape case against him.

Speaking on the same, Brijendra Singh Raghuvanshi, sub-inspector at MG Road Police Station, Indore, said that an FIR on the grounds of cheating has been filed against the Congress MLA's son for forging documents in connivance with a government doctor for availing anticipatory bail as he remains in police custody in connection to a rape case.

Both Karan Morwal as well as the government doctor from Badnagar identified as Devendra Swamy have been booked under sections 420, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Adding more about the case, sub-inspector Raghuvanshi, while was speaking to ANI, told that the rape case was filed against Karan last year.

"In connection to this, he acquired a fake document of being admitted a day before the date of the incident in a government hospital in Badnagar for anticipatory bail in the case. However, the investigation has revealed that Karan was with the woman at the time of the incident. The footage was also handed over by the victim to the police and Ujjain collector Ashish Singh", he added.

Meanwhile, as directed by Ujjain collector Ashish Singh, an FIR has been filed in the matter and Dr Swamy has been suspended after investigation. Though both Karan and the doctor have not been arrested yet as the investigation is currently underway.

Congress MLA Murli Morwal's son accused in a rape case

The incident dates back to April 2021 when Karan Morwal, son of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Murli Morwal, was booked after a woman allegedly accused him of raping her on the pretext of getting married.

Since then, the accused had been absconding, while different teams of the police were looking for the accused and investigating his hideouts. His younger brother Shivam Morwal was also interrogated regarding the same and prize money of Rs 25,000 was also announced by MP Minister Narottam Mishra for anyone who would provide information regarding his hideout.

After absconding for over six months, he was arrested in October in Shajapur district.

