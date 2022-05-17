Madhya Pradesh: Four Cases Registered In Neemuch City Dispute; Nine Arrested

Amid communal violence observed in various regions across India, a dispute between two groups over the installation of a Hanuman statue was reported in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh. So far, four cases have been registered and nine people are arrested in connection to the Neemuch city dispute.

As per the recent update, the situation is brought under control. Continuous monitoring of activities is being done in sensitive regions through drone cameras and CCTV.

Following the dispute, prohibitory orders under section 144 is implemented in Neemuch.

Neemuch dispute

The dispute started between two groups when a few men allegedly installed a Hanuman statue in a dargah in the Old Court area. This led to a fight and stone-pelting was also observed. When police reached the spot, they had to fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

"Some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a dargah which lead to a clash b/w two groups in the old Kachari area. During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles, but no persons were injured. Adequate police force deployed", SP Neemuch told ANI.

Khargone violence

In another clash reported in Madhya Pradesh, on April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on that day which was relaxed for two hours on April 14 and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. Nearly 100 people were arrested in connection with the attack.

(Image: ANI)