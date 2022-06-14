Madhya Pradesh Govt Slaps NSA Against Accused Who Attacked Bhopal Woman With Blade

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the main accused who attacked a woman with a blade in Bhopal. Seema Solanki was attacked by three persons, including two minors with a blade for resisting an eve-teasing attempt under TT Nagar police station limits on Thursday night. She was left with a 10-cm-long cut on her face, that led to 118 stitches, officials said.

"NSA is being invoked today against Badshah Baig (38), the main accused who attacked Seema Solanki in Bhopal," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters. He also said that an SIT under the monitoring of the Director-General of Police (DGP) has been constituted to ensure strict punishment for the attackers. The Special Investigation Team will ensure to file a charge sheet in the court at the earliest and speedy trial, he said.

On Sunday evening, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the district administration had demolished the shanties of the accused involved in the attack. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a video of the administration bringing down the house of the accused in connection with the case.

MP CM meets blade attack victim; announces compensation

A day ago, CM Chouhan had met the victim at her home in Shivaji Nagar locality and announced Rs one lakh reward for her bravery, besides promising plastic surgery if required.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I came to meet her after she bravely fought some goons and even slapped them. Earlier, they ran after looking at the crowd but later when she was going with her husband, they attacked her with a blade. It makes me sad and angry at the same time."

According to DCP Bhopal Sai Krishna S Thota, the victim Seema Solanki was on a bike with her husband in the TT Nagar area and had gone to the Shree Palace hotel. While her husband was away, some youths made obscene comments and started whistling at her. When the woman opposed it and slapped one of the men.

"Soon, locals gathered and pacified the matter. However, when the woman stepped out of the hotel with her husband, one of the accused slashed her face with a blade and fled the spot", the officer said.

An FIR has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

(With inputs from agency)