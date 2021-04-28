Madhya Pradesh HC Puts Onus On Centre To Ensure Unobstructed Oxygen Supply To States

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has pinned the responsibility of hindrance free supply of oxygen to states on the Union government in a crucial development. The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Sreedharan was hearing a bunch of pleas pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis on Monday. During the hearing, High Court Advocates' Bar Association president Manoj Sharma highlighted an incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh recently. According to him, an oxygen tanker headed towards Sagar in MP was stopped by UP Police and diverted towards Jhansi.

While acknowledging that the tanker was eventually released, he added the delivery of oxygen to hospitals in Sagar was delayed by 15 hours owing to which the state government had to procure O2 from other places. The court noted with alarm that such an incident can lead to chaos as regular oxygen supply is linked to saving lives. Moreover, it sought the response of the Union government on the steps it will take to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The HC stated, "In the opinion of this Court, it is the responsibility of the Central Government, which is allocating the quota of Oxygen to various States, to get its directives complied and ensure seamless and hindrance free supply of Oxygen to the destined places involving inter-state movement. It is expected of every State including State of Uttar Pradesh, not to stop/obstruct the movement of Oxygen so as to divert the same to its hospitals, which as per the allocation made by the Central Government is meant for another State. Recurrence of such incident may lead to chaos and disrupt the timely supply of Oxygen to the hospitals, which is in the ongoing crisis very crucial to save lives."

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

Currently, there are 94,276 active novel coronavirus cases in MP while 4,25,812 patients have been discharged and 5319 deaths have been reported. Bhopal and cities like Chhindwara, Barwani, Dewas and Khargone extended the 'corona curfew' till May 3 morning, while Jabalpur, Ratlam, Sagar and Guna extended it till the morning of May 1. But due to weekend curfew already in place, the lockdown will be practically extended till May 3 morning there too. Meanwhile, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that his government shall administer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all adults in the state from May 1 onwards.