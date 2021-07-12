Madhya Pradesh Issues Red Alert In State Amid Terror Situation In Uttar Pradesh And J & K

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a red alert has been issued in the entire state in view of the current situation in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. This latest development comes after Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday, July 11 arrested 2 terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda, who were planning serial blasts in Lucknow before Independence Day.

Madhya Pradesh: 'Red alert issued in entire state'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "These people have been identified. They are suspected of SIMI or people related to Al Qaeda. I have given instructions to teh DGP to immediately issue an alert in the entire state of Madhya Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh: ATS cracks down on major terror module in Kakori

In a major crackdown for Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) two terrorists, linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow were arrested. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosives were recovered and certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were under the scanner of these terrorists. The Uttar Pradesh police have scheduled an official press conference and it is expected to be presided over by ADG law and order, Prashant Kumar regarding the matter.

According to sources, the ATS team has been monitoring activities in the Kakori area for the past one week after receiving a tip-off from a neighbour. The terrorists were reportedly going to execute their actions within three days however UP ATS successfully executed their plan. Currently, more than 100 cops are present at the spot and security forces have decided to question every individual living in and around the area. On-ground data mentioned that the house where the ATS team is currently conducting search operation belonged to three suspects identified as Shahid, Siraj and Guddu.

Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir police have also been informed regarding the major development and connections with terrorist activities in the valley has also come forward. A detailed report will be shared with media outlets in the evening when the press conference is conducted by the state security officials. Currently, the search operation is underway. A Delhi court on Friday, July 9 had also ordered to frame charges against four terrorists over alleged connections with a terrorist organization- Hizbul Mujahideen.

Terror-funding cases raided by NIA

The latest development in Uttar Pradesh comes at the backdrop of National Investigation Authority(NIA) raids that were conducted on Sunday morning in Kashmir's Anantnag district and two unidentified terrorists were neutralized. The NIA had detained over five people with links to terrorist activities. This also comes in the backdrop of the Jammu and Kashmir administration that terminated 11 government employees including two sons of the most wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin for their alleged involvement in terror-funding activities. Syed Salahuddin is also the founder of Hizbul Mujahideen.

