Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: IT Department Raids Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma's Bungalow, Sugar Mill

IT dept raided multiple places owned by Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma, including his sugar mill, bungalow and multiple other locations

Written By
Abhishek Raval
IT Department

IMAGE: Sanjay Sharma - TWITTER


IT dept raided multiple places owned by Congress MLA from Tendukheda, Sanjay Sharma, including his sugar mill, bungalow and multiple other locations. The former BJP MLA is purportedly a liquor and sand baron in Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were on at several places owned by Sharma in Jabalpur, including a bungalow in Hawabagh, where a team of IT department is currently present. The IT department is also raiding the sugar mill located on the highway of Narsinghpur.

The raid operation is being led by the Jabalpur investigation team and officers have also been called from Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior.

Ex-BJP MLA joined Congress in 2018

Congress MLA from Tendukheda, Sanjay Sharma jumped ship from BJP to Congress in 2018. He was an MLA from 2013-18 from the same constituency, representing BJP. He reportedly has major stakes in mining, liquor and hotel businesses and is considered to be among the richest politicians in Madhya Pradesh. 

READ | I-T dept raids multiple premises of liquor businessmen in MP

The Congress MLA reportedly has major enterprises in the sand and liquor sectors in Narsinghpur, Tendukheda, Jabalpur and Katni. The Jabalpur mining department recently allocated a major sand mining contract to Sharma, according to reports. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Raids underway in Ratlam as agencies intensify probe in 12kg RDX case

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Sharma - TWITTER

READ | Udaipur Beheading: NIA raids multiple locations in city amid probe in tailor murder case
READ | IT department detects Rs 500 cr 'undisclosed' income after raids on two TN business groups
First Published:
COMMENT