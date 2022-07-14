Madhya Pradesh: IT Department Raids Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma's Bungalow, Sugar Mill

IT dept raided multiple places owned by Congress MLA from Tendukheda, Sanjay Sharma, including his sugar mill, bungalow and multiple other locations. The former BJP MLA is purportedly a liquor and sand baron in Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were on at several places owned by Sharma in Jabalpur, including a bungalow in Hawabagh, where a team of IT department is currently present. The IT department is also raiding the sugar mill located on the highway of Narsinghpur.

The raid operation is being led by the Jabalpur investigation team and officers have also been called from Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior.

Ex-BJP MLA joined Congress in 2018

Congress MLA from Tendukheda, Sanjay Sharma jumped ship from BJP to Congress in 2018. He was an MLA from 2013-18 from the same constituency, representing BJP. He reportedly has major stakes in mining, liquor and hotel businesses and is considered to be among the richest politicians in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress MLA reportedly has major enterprises in the sand and liquor sectors in Narsinghpur, Tendukheda, Jabalpur and Katni. The Jabalpur mining department recently allocated a major sand mining contract to Sharma, according to reports.

IMAGE: Sanjay Sharma - TWITTER