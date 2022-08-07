Madhya Pradesh: Kanwariyas Attacked By Dhaba Operator, Employees In Indore; Probe Launched

In disturbing video from Madhya Pradesh, a Dhaba operator and his employees were seen beating a group of Kanwariyas at the Gawli village of Simrol in Indore on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the dispute aroused when Kanwariyas were asked to take bath in the Dhaba in Gawli village. The Kanwariyas were allegedly beaten up and several were injured in the altercation which took place in Indore.

After getting information, Simrol police officials arrived at the spot and a case has been registered against the Dhaba operator and his employees. Police are investigating the matter to know the exact reason behind the dispute.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees. The devotees are known as ‘Kanwariyas. They start their journey from the northern states on foot or by other means to collect water from Ganga in Haridwar to offer it as a fruit of their hard work at Shiva temples in their areas. They visit the Hindu pilgrimage sites of Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar, to collect the holy water. This year's yatra began on July 25.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited.)