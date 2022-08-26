In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl died of internal injuries after she was raped by her two cousins who also raped the minor's 65-year-old grandmother. The incident took place in the Ranjhi area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur when the two accused brothers, aged between 21-22 had allegedly thrashed the victim and later raped her.

MP | 2 brothers arrested for raping minor cousin, her grandmother in Jabalpur



A case has been registered under POCSO Act&other sections. They also assaulted her. Her father informed the police after the girl was buried. One held,search on for second accused: ASP PK Shende (25.8) pic.twitter.com/8NsuZXS4DR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 26, 2022

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on August 20. Speaking over the horrifying case, Additional Superintendent of Police Dileep Shende told the media that the girl had recently come from Mumbai to Jabalpur for celebrating Raksha Bandhan and the incident took place after that.

“The minor girl, who had come here from Mumbai for Raksha Bandhan, was buried as she was unmarried. However, her father got suspicious over the activities of his nephews and filed a complaint with Ranjhi police station,” he said.

The victim’s grandmother also told the police that the accused had raped her as well when she tried to stop them from molesting the teen girl. A case has been registered against the accused brothers and one has been nabbed. Meanwhile, the search is on for arresting the other one. The official further stated that the girl’s post-mortem report is awaited and the accused siblings were charged under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions.

Image: ANI