Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Stab Youth Over Argument On Car Parking Lot In Gwalior

In a tragic incident, a man was stabbed by some miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after an altercation broke out over car parking at the market area near the Birla Nagar bridge area. Notably, the incident took place when an argument broke out over the car parking issue which later turned ugly, resulting in the youth being stabbed by the miscreants.

According to the preliminary information a young man went to the vegetable market near the Birla Nagar bridge area in Gwalior with his wife. An altercation broke between him and some half a dozen unidentified men for putting a car in the parking lot. In a video that went viral on the internet, the miscreants were seen beating up the man and his wife fiercely. As per the information, the man was also stabbed by the unidentified miscreants.

After getting the information, local police rushed to the spot and started the investigation. Notably, the injured youth who was stabbed by the miscreants over the argument about car parking was shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment. It is pertinent to mention that a case has been registered against unidentified people in the Hazira police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Food delivery staffer stabbed to death while on duty

In another case of stabbing, a food delivery app staffer was stabbed to death and robbed while he was on duty in Indore. According to the police officials, some three identified persons stopped Zomato delivery staffer Sunil Verma (20) who was on his bike to deliver food parcels late night of July 28 and demanded money from him, PTI reported.

"The men stabbed Verma five times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. His bag, cap and other Zomata items have been recovered from the spot. We as yet do not know how much money was robbed from him," said Inspector Rajendra Soni of Banganga police station on July 29, PTI reported.

Adding further the official said that the bag was torn and suggests he had resisted the accused. The police officer also said that they were looking at several leads to solve the case and nab the culprits.