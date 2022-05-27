Madhya Pradesh: Murder Case Filed In Neemuch Incident, Post-mortem Confirms Assault

In the latest development in connection to the death of a differently-abled man who was found dead after allegedly being thrashed brutally in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, the police have registered a murder case against the accused. The police informed that the post-mortem report revealed that the man was beaten up and had died due to injuries sustained from the attack. The police had earlier arrested the accused identified as 38-year-old Dinesh Kushwaha.

Kushwaha was nabbed by the police after a video that shows the incident where he continuously slapped the killed a mentally challenged man over a religious argument went viral. The arrested accused was subjected to interrogation by the police. Now, the police have informed that a murder case was registered against the accused. Neemuch's Additional SP Sunder Singh Kanesh on Thursday said that the postmortem report confirmed the mentally challenged man died due to injuries sustained from the assault.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had condemned the incident calling it an unfortunate one. Speaking to the media on May 21, he had said that the deceased was an old man who got lost and could not introduce himself. "His family told us that he was mentally unstable. The accused was identified and booked under Sections 302 and 304 of the IPC. We are maintaining communication with family, they are satisfied", he had said.

Mentally unstable man beaten to death over a religious dispute

Notably, these developments came after a video surfaced online showing Dinesh Kushwaha repeatedly thrashing 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain over his identity. Kushwaha who is said to have been associated with the BJP can be seen asking if the victim's name is "Mohammad" in the video. A day after the thrashing, Jain was found dead by his family who later lodged a complaint with the police.

Following the video, the Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said that Jain was attacked over a religious argument. The police also initiated search operations for the accused after registering a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him last week. Kushwaha was later taken into custody.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD