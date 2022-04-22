Madhya Pradesh Police Detains Third Accused In Khargone Violence; Imposes NSA

The National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed against the third accused of Khargone violence who was found guilty in the case of arson and violence during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone. Earlier this week, two accused- Mohsin and Nawaz were already charged with NSA and were being investigated in over 10 ongoing cases.

NSA slapped on the third accused in Khargone Violence

The third accused, Seju alias Firoz Paan Wala was allegedly the mastermind of stone-pelting in the city and he himself hurled stones from the roof of the house. On the basis of video footage, he was caught by the MP police and slapped with NSA. He was taken into custody from Indore's Chandan Nagar.

After the riots broke out in the Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh police in a bid to escalate its actions against the accused in the communal clashes that broke out earlier on the occasion of Ram Navami is all set to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the people whose names have been identified in connection to the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that NSA allows the Central Government and State Governments to detain a person in order to prevent him or her from acting in any way that may jeopardize India's security, foreign relations, public order, or the provision of essential supplies and services to the society.

Khargone Violence

On April 10, sectarian violence broke out on the streets of Khargone area with stones pelted and petrol bombs hurled everywhere. The Ram Navami celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes as the clashes between the two communities- Hindus and Muslims worsened. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responding to the violence in Khargone, said that a tribunal will be constituted to investigate the damages, followed by plans to recover damages from the people responsible for the widespread damage caused to properties by pelting stones and setting them on fire.

Republic Media Network accessed over 10 videos of the violence and ransacking, where miscreants were seen pelting stones, setting ablaze properties and brandishing weapons. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday, which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items.

