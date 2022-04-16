Madhya Pradesh: Police Rescind Permission For Hanuman Jayanti Rally From Khedapati Temple

As a security measure, the Bhopal Police rescinded the earlier granted permission for a Hanuman Jayanti procession from Khedapati Hanuman Temple, which was supposed to pass through areas of the Old City in Bhopal on Saturday, ANI reported.

"Permission granted for a procession from Khedapati Hanuman Temple which was supposed to pass from areas of the Old City in Bhopal during Hanuman Jayanti has been rescinded as a security measure. Procession can be taken out in other parts of the city," Bhopal Police told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that the Commissioner of Bhopal Police, Makrand Deoskar, while speaking to ANI, on Friday, had said that along with drones, the police department has also deployed a large police force to monitor the Hanuman Jayanti procession. However, the permission granted for the Hanuman Jayanti procession from the Khedapti Hanuman temple by the Bhopal police has been retracted as a security measure.

"In view of tomorrow's procession, we have deployed a police force for the procession arrangements. Monitoring will also be done through additional video cameras and drones. Apart from this, a police force will also be deployed in plain-clothes, which will keep a watch on the miscreants," he had said.

The Bhopal Police are taking extra security measures after the Khargone violence in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The violence in MP's Khargone incited communal clashes in the region.

Khargone violence

Violence broke out in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh as miscreants pelted stones during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday. Clashes took place in the city, leading to injuries and public damage, forcing the implementation of Section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.

Reacting to the event, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the clashes were unfortunate and added that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.