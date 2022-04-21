Madhya Pradesh Police To Slap NSAs On More People In Khargone Violence Incident Says SP

Days after riots broke out in the Khargone city, the Madhya Pradesh police in a bid to escalate its actions against the accused in the communal clashes that broke out earlier on the occasion of Ram Navami is all set to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the people whose names have been identified in connection to the incident.

Speaking about the same, Ankit Jaiswal, Superindent of Police (SP), Khargone apprised the media and said that NSA has been already slapped against two accused and more will be imposed on a few other accused whose names have been identified. In view of the recent relaxations provided in the riot-hit Khargone for a stretch of 6 hours, the Khargone SP further added that more relaxations in the curfew will be implemented soon after a meeting.

Madhya Pradesh | More relaxations in curfew to be implemented after a meeting. We have slapped two NSAs...will slap NSAs against some more accused, we have their names: Ankit Jaiswal, SP Khargone#KhargoneViolence pic.twitter.com/Iruysai1jj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 20, 2022

Further informing about the actions to be taken against the miscreants behind the Khargone violence incident, IPS officer Ankit Jaiswal also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for information on the absconding anti-social elements. "Around 106 such accused are on the run. A total of 169 people have been arrested so far and 57 cases have been registered so far. Also, a total of 63 FIRs have been filed in Khargone. They've been identified through video footage while some names revealed by victims", he added.

Communal violence in India

The incident pertains to the stone-pelting incident and violent clashes that took place on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10, further, promoting the police to use batons and tear gas shells to control the situation. This also led to communal violence resulting in arson where several people were injured, properties were also vandalised, and vehicles were set on fire. Following this, several similar incidents were also reported in other states.

