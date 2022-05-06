Madhya Pradesh: Raids Underway In Ratlam As Agencies Intensify Probe In 12kg RDX Case

In a key development pertaining to the 12 kg RDX recovery case and the conspiracy to rock Rajasthan's Jaipur with serial blasts, the investigation has been intensified by several agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as several places in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam region are currently being raided. A team of NIA DIG and SP have arrived at Ratlam to join the probe. Earlier in April, the Rajasthan Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with Madhya Pradesh police and the ATS wing of the state, arrested three terrorists with linkage to the Al Sufa outfit. They also recovered bomb-making material, a timer and 12 kilograms of RDX amidst the probe. According to police officials, with the aforementioned recovery and arrests, they have thwarted a major conspiracy to shock Rajasthan's Jaipur with the serial blasts.

Speaking to the reporters on the development, Ratlam Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Tiwari said, "This is a serious matter that came to the fore. Madhya Pradesh Police, along with Madhya Pradesh ATS and Rajasthan ATS had exposed this matter. Currently, the case is with the NIA." Speaking further about the ongoing raids in the state in relation to the case, he added, "All the angles are looked closely. Local police, Madhya Pradesh Police, ATS and agencies of the government of India are looking into it. We are trying to arrest the accused in the case. Currently, 3-5 people's roles are being probed."

Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 terrorists for plotting serial blasts

Earlier, Rajasthan ATS arrested 3 terrorists belonging to the Al-Sufa from the Nimbahera area of Chittorgarh in Madhya Pradesh. The accused were about to make a bomb in Nimbahera and hand over it to another gang, which was about to carry out serial blasts at 3 places in Jaipur. The police thwarted their attempt and caught them even before the conspiracy could be executed. These three were related to the Al-Sufa, an outfit that has been dormant for a long time. The organisation advocated radical thinking and methods in society and was behind several killings in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh ATS nab terrorists from Bhopal's Aishbagh

Earlier in March, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed several terrorists from the state’s capital Bhopal. The arrest was made under the massive operation run by the intelligence agencies. As per sources, the arrests were made from the Aishbagh area of Bhopal.

MP ATS seized religious texts, literature, laptops and other incriminating evidence from the residence of the accused. A thorough inspection and investigation of the seized material were conducted to divulge more information from the same. Following the arrests, the police later conducted a raid in the surrounding areas to further lookout for other suspects related to the perpetrators. Republic sources privy to the details of the operations informed that the accused had built a hideout in the area and were planning to conduct a massive terror operation. The police were also probing their connection with the banned terrorist outfit SIMI (Student’s Islamic Movement of India).

It is learnt that the raid was conducted in the area after the officials suspected the movement of the SIMI terrorists. The operation was chalked out by the ATS after being tipped about the suspected movement of the terrorists. As per sources, the accused terrorists were staying in the region for the past three months. Around 50-60 police officials were involved in the operation. It is suspected that they were sleeper cells of a terrorist organization