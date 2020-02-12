Madhya Pradesh: Shivaji Bust Removal Causes Unrest, People Jam Highway In Protest

A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust placed in a town in Madhya Pradesh was removed allegedly in an outrageous manner by the government authorities which has caused unrest among the locals. According to sources, Shiv Sena and other Hindu organisations had earlier written to the municipality to install the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mohgaon.

After writing to the authorities, the Municipal councillor visited the town and designated a place for the installation of the bust. After witnessing the delay from the municipal authorities in the installation of the statue, the organisations made a platform on the said site and installed the bust themselves on Monday night.

Authorities attempt to remove the statue

On getting information about the installation of the bust of Shivaji Maharaj, the authorities tried to remove the bust at night saying that the administration has not given permission to erect a bust at the said site. The authorities tried to demolish the idol with the help of a JCB machine reportedly in an insulting manner that outraged the locals.

People present at the site did not let the idol fall. A large number of people also gathered at the site as soon as they came to know about Shivaji's bust being removed in a humiliating manner. The gathered people jammed the Chhindwada Nagpur highway.

Speaking to ANI, Chhindwara ADM Rajesh Shahi said, "The bust was placed on the government land on Monday night without permission and it was stopped."

ADM Shahi said, "A due permission is a need from the administration for installing statues. SDM Sausar had informed me that some people are installing a bust without any permission. Later, a meeting with stakeholders including organisations who were involved in the installation of the bust was conducted and everyone agreed that due process will be followed for installing the bust."

(With ANI inputs)