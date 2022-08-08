Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Car Rams Into 13 People In Bhopal; Accused Taken Into Custody

In a tragic accident, a luxury car on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal rammed into about 13 people before hitting the railing and overturned after it. All the bikers are seriously injured and were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The incident took place at the Prabhat crossroad in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday, when a speeding luxury car hit a person near the Prabhat crossroad and then tried to escape while speeding his car more. People tried to catch the accused however due to his speed he went ahead and rammed into 12 more people from the Prabhat crossroad to ISBT. The speed of the car was so much that after hitting people, it went ahead and collided with the road railing and then turned turtled.

Bhopal road accident

After getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. As per the police officials, the crowd gathered around the turtled car and pull the accused driver out from it. The car driver who was the owner of the was then allegedly beaten up by the crowd. Police nabbed the accused driver and brought him to Piplani police station and also dispersed the traffic that was caused in the area due to the incident, police officers said in their statement.

The officials further added that eyewitnesses of the incident informed the police about the driver being drunk when they caught him after hitting several people while driving recklessly. Notably, the injured people were taken to AIIMS Bhopal for further treatment as some of the bike riders were seriously injured. It is pertinent to mention that as of now, there have been no casualties reported in the road accident, police officials said in a statement. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and appropriate action will be taken, the statement further added.