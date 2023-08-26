Madras Bar Association Agitates Against Bills Slated To Repeal IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

After passing a resolution on Wednesday, the Madras Bar Association held an agitation on Friday demanding the withdrawal of the three new bills introduced in the Parliament on August 11, slated to replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. The Madras Bar Association has begun a fight against these three bills and are demanding the withdrawal of the same.

The association has stated that the bills were introduced in a haste on the last day without any prior public discussion on the proposed bills at the draft stage, which is undemocratic and exhibits authoritarianism. It also asserted that the bills were introduced during the height of national outcries over the raging violence and huge loss of life in Manipur. It has also been alleged that the bill was meant to divert the national attention away from Manipur.

Immediate provocation is naming of bills in Hindi, Sanskrit, say demonstrators

The statement, released by the bar association after passing a resolution on August 23, alleged that the bills were introduced in a tearing hurry and amidst protests of the opposition parties in the Parliament over the Manipur issue. It also accused that soon after introduction, the bills were referred to a Select Committee, which convened a meeting at a short notice of just 3 days. It was also opposed by a few members in the House, who demanded that sufficient time must be given for meaningful deliberation and discussion.

Over 50 advocates from the Madras Bar Association conducted a demonstration earlier on Friday noon, in front of the Madras High Court premises, demanding the withdrawal of the three bills. The demonstrators added that more than the provisions of the bills, the immediate provocation for everyone is the naming of the bills in Hindi and Sanskrit, which is a flagrant violation of the Constitutional Mandate. Article 348 of the Constitution of India, stipulates that all the bills of the legislature, union and states, shall be in English, considering the plurality of language, religion, culture etc., of the nation.

Speaking to Republic, C Vijayakumar, a senior counsel who was a part of the agitation, stated, "The language of the Supreme Court and the High Courts being English, the christening of the bills in Hindi and Sanskrit impedes the dissemination of the Constitutional Courts judgments and makes them incomprehensible to the common man. This also reflects the majoritarian state of mind of the ruling dispensation to impose Hindi and Sanskrit on the non-Hindi speaking states and people. We are not against any language, but imposing it on the people who live in different regions is unacceptable. Let alone the common public, even us, as advocates are not able to understand the newly proposed names in Hindi and Sanskrit. We strictly condemn this.”

"The three bills which seek to replace the existing 150 years old Criminal Justice System, which affects everyone in the country, need to be debated in the public domain to elicit views from all sections of society. As the criminal law has the potential to infringe the life and personal liberty of citizens and non-citizens, especially the poorer sections of the society, the replacement of the existing Criminal Justice System with a new regime needs acceptability of the citizens, which requires elaborate and wide consultation and discussion as a precondition for its acceptability. We will fight for this," asserted Velmurugan, another senior advocate from the Madras High Court.