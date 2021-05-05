Madras HC Adjourns Hearing On COVID-19, Oxygen Management In Tamil Nadu To May 6

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madras High Court (HC) on Wednesday heard a suo motu case registered to monitor Coronavirus management in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. During the hearing, the Madras HC sought information on when oxygen production is expected to begin at Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. It is important to note here that the Vedanta plant was recently allowed by the Supreme Court to function for the production of medical oxygen only.

The Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard the suo motu case briefly and then adjourned the matter until tomorrow as the newly elected government of the state is yet to appoint its law officers.

Madras HC: 'Oxygen supply must be suitably shared'

Noting that it has been a week since the government permitted the Vedanta Sterlite plant to re-open and manufacture medical oxygen, the court noted that the added oxygen production would be for the benefits of the whole country. The Madras HC also reiterated that the supply of oxygen must be equitably shared across the country.

"Centre may not have adequate supply (of oxygen). We may have to generate some of our own. Find out whether Sterlite (will produce) because it has been a week since it was opened...There is no point in Delhi cornering everything for itself or West Bengal or (some other State). We must all equitably share it," the Chief Justice orally observed.

In the course of the hearing, Government Pleader N Mala, appearing for the Government of Puducherry, informed the Court that there is no oxygen shortage in the Union Territory and that it has three oxygen manufacturing plants producing about 82 metric tonnes (MT) per day. Puducherry's requirement, on the other hand, was 20 MT, the Court was told.

On a related note, Senior Advocate P Wilson today told the Court that five southern states had recently consented to the allocation of about 500 MT of oxygen to Tamil Nadu. However, the same is being stalled by bureaucrats at the Central level citing High Court proceedings that do not concern southern states, Wilson submitted. As such, he requested that the ASG obtain instructions on this issue. The ASG, in response, undertook to get back on this issue by tomorrow.

In response to questions posed by the Court on whether the Centre has indicated how it allocates oxygen, the ASG submitted that the allocation is being done based on the situation in each state. There is no question of discrimination, he asserted.

Tamil Nadu govt forms committee to oversee Sterlite Factory

The Tamil Nadu government named a seven-member Monitoring Committee for supervising the reopening of the oxygen plants at Vedanta's Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi as per the Supreme Court's order dated April 27. The Supreme Court permitted Vedanta to reopen the Oxygen-production unit on a standalone basis owing to the spike in demand for medical oxygen across the country amid rising COVID cases. The seven-member Monitoring Committee comprises the Thoothukudi District Collector, the city's Superintendant of Police, TNPCB's District Environmental Officer, Thoothukudi Thermal power plant TANGEDCO's Deputy Chief Chemist and two environmental experts who will be nominated as per SC's orders.

As per the state government order, the Vedanta plant will function as per directions issued by the Monitoring Committee and in compliance with environmental and safety norms. The Committee will also determine the number of people allowed inside the factory premises solely for managing and conducting the production of oxygen. The Monitoring Committee will also engage with the local residents to address grievances related to the nature of the functioning of the plant. A safety audit will also be conducted before the commencement of operations, the state government's order read.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 12,49,292 positive cases, out of which 11,09,450 have successfully recovered and 14,612 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 21,228 new cases, 19,112 fresh recoveries and 144 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of cases in the state is 1,25,230.

Puducherry has so far recorded over 63,298 positive cases, out of which 51,584 have successfully recovered and 14,612 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,138 new cases, 886 fresh recoveries and 17 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of cases in the Union Territory is 10,849.

(Image: Pixabay, PTI)