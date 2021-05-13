Madras HC Asks Centre To Not Cut Down On Allocation Of Vaccines In View Of Global Tenders

Taking suo motu cognizance, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Central government not to lower the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines along with the oxygen supply to the State of Tamil Nadu in view of the global tenders the government plans to float for procurement of medical equipment, including vaccines and oxygen concentrators among others. "The Centres should not cut down on allocations to Tamil Nadu in view of the global tenders floated by the Tamil Nadu government," the bench comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

Tamil Nadu CM announces decision to import COVID vaccines

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the state government's decision to import COVID-19 vaccines via a global contract in order to meet the state's demands. Citing that the Centre-allocated 13 lakh vaccine doses for the inoculation of persons between 18 & 44 years of age were insufficient, the newly elected Tamil Nadu CM announced that a global tender would be floated to procure vaccines from manufacturers around the globe.

The Tamil Nadu CM also sought the oxygen allocated to the state by the Centre to be increased from the existing 280 MT to 419 MT in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the state. Stalin noted that the state govt was taking all steps to ensure oxygen was transported from factories in other states to Tamil Nadu and in the distribution of oxygen to hospitals. Tamil Nadu's Revenue minister, Industrial minister, Health Minister MA Subramanian, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Chief Secretary, the Health Secretary, the Revenue Secretary attended the meeting with CM MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 30,355 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,68,864 while 293 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 16,471. Chennai accounted for 7,564 cases and 89 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,670 cases and 28 deaths, next in line was Coimbatore with 2,636 cases and 28 deaths and Tiruvallur with 1,344 cases and 21 deaths.

(Credit-PTI/AP)