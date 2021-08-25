Madras HC Declines Stay Of 10.5% Exclusive Quota To Vanniyars; 'subject To Final Orders'

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court refused to grant a total stay against the 10.5% Vanniyar quota within the 20% allocated to MBCs (Most Backward Castes) but ruled that admissions and appointments will be subject to the outcome of the final order on the batch of petitions challenging the same.

Declining the interim plea of total stay of 10.5% exclusive reservation to Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu, the bench of Justices S Kannammal and MM Sundresh said that admissions in the higher education institutions and appointments made or likely to be made in government services will be subject to its final orders in the matter.

The Madras HC bench was hearing a batch of Writ and PIL petitions from persons and caste outfits challenging 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community within the 20% reservations for BCs, MBCs and other DNCs. The legislation to give a 10.5% Vanniyar quota was passed by the former AIADMK government just before the model code of conduct (MCC) kicked in February this year ahead of assembly polls.

The Madras HC has given impleading petitioners two weeks time to file their pleadings. The matter has been adjourned till September 14.

Earlier, Advocate General R Shanmuga Sundaram, representing the state government, opposed the grant of any interim order saying that the internal reservation of 10.5% to the Vanniyar community would not affect the prospects of other communities falling under MBCs. Senior advocate G Masilamani also supported the state and said that granting interim stay at this stage would standstill the admission process and create confusion among students.

The petitioners, however, alleged that if the reservation was allowed, the Vanniyar community and its sub-castes would enjoy 10.5% reservation while the 25 castes under MBC and 68 castes under DNC would have to share the remaining 7% of the reservation.

The legislation giving 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community in education and employment in the state was passed in February 2021. It covers Vanniyar, Vannia Gounder, Gounder, Palli, Padayachi and Agnikula Kshatriya castes. This decision was taken after widespread protests were reported by the Vanniyar community demanding separate reservations in jobs and education.