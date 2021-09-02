Madras HC Demands Amendments In MBBS Curriculum; Bias And Phobia Against LGBTQ+ Be Removed

The Madras High Court on August 31 called for amendments to parts of the curriculum of medical courses in the country that discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. The court observed that medical courses reaffirm phobia and discrimination against the community therefore there exists a need to alter the education system in the discipline of medicine. The Madras HC highlighted queerphobia manifesting in medical professionals due to a lack of knowledge and sensitivity about LGBTQ+.

The Madras HC referred to a report by Karnataka's first transwoman doctor, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, that narrowed down the curriculum's flaws. The report stated the curriculum for medical students as part of forensic studies under the MBBS course describes oral sex, lesbianism and sodomy as sexual offences, and transvestism (cross-dressing) as a 'sexual perversion'. Therefore, the court observed that it was imperative that medical and mental health professionals be 'non-judgemental and free of moral or personal prejudices'.

'Tamil Nadu knows for introducing reforms'

While adjudicating a plea filed by a lesbian couple, who seek protection from their respective relatives and police harassment, Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued a host of directions to the Additional Solicitor General to bring the aforementioned issues to the attention of the National Medical Commission and Indian Psychiatric Society to direct them to submit a report on the matter in hand. They have been asked to focus on necessary amendments that they intend to implement in the medical curriculum while the police were asked to ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals and NGOs are not harassed.

Addressing the Advocate General of the State, the court added, "Tamil Nadu is always known for introducing reforms in the interest of persons belonging to marginalised communities with sects and therefore, this court must be a role model to create a favourable atmosphere to persons belonging to the LGBTQ+ community."

Sometimes "doctor not aware there is no 'cure' for gender identity': Madras High Court

Citing a medical malpractice incident, the court referred to a psychiatrist who had prescribed anti-depressants and erectile dysfunction drugs to a gay man.

"The sample case clearly exhibits ignorance on the part of the doctor who is not even aware that there is no 'cure' for gender identity. These are ways and means adopted by professionals under the guise of conversion therapy," the order said.

The lack of knowledge on part of the psychiatrist concerned can directly be attributed to the course that he studied and which is yet to be revamped and brought up to date, the court added.