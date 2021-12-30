Madras HC Directs Centre To Extend Scope Of 'Garima Greh' Scheme To LGBTQIA+ Exhaustively

The Madras High Court recently directed the Centre to broaden the ambit of the 'Garima Greh' scheme to all member-associates of the LGBTQIA+ Community and not only for transgenders. While perusing a framework to be implemented for effective protection of the Community, a single bench of Madras HC comprising Justice N Anand Venkatesh underlined the lopsided benefit under the scheme.

According to him, the scheme will be considered 'wholesome' and 'non-discriminatory' only after the benefits are extended to the whole of the LGBTQIA+ Community. It is pertinent to note that Madras HC was following up on a status report filed by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in relation to a slew of guidelines protecting the LGBTQIA+ couples, in consensual dynamics, against harassment by police and authorities.

'Transgender persons are only a fraction of entire LGBTQIA+ Community': Madras HC

It was brought to the attention of Madras HC that provisions of the 'Garima Greh' scheme apply to only 'transgender persons' and are non-exhaustive in nature. During the hearing, the Court enumerated that LGBTQIA+ Community generally does not receive much support from families/societies and welfare schemes by governments are their 'only ray of hope'.

"In the considered view of this Court, transgender persons are only a fraction of the entire LGBTQIA+ Community. The benefit under the scheme has to be extended to the entire LGBTQIA+ Community and must not be confined only to transgender persons. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shall take this into consideration and enlarge the scope of this scheme to all persons from the LGBTQIA+ Community. Only then can it be considered as a wholesome and non-discriminative welfare scheme benefitting persons who otherwise are being marginalised in the society," the Madras HC observed.

Madras HC asks state govt to devise salutations & expressions to denote LGBTQIA+

Also, the Madras HC is of the view that the government publishing a prospective list of salutations and expressions to address the Community should be more effective and asked the State government to submit the glossary in the upcoming hearing.

"In the meantime, this Court wants to make an earnest request to the press and media to take into consideration the words and expressions mentioned hereinabove, to be used while addressing persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. If these words and expressions are used regularly, it will become a common practice and that will pave way for a dignified identity of persons belonging to the community," the Court said.

The Madras HC's observation came in a petition filed by a lesbian couple who have allegedly witnessed police harassment and directives of the Court issued in June with regards to the protection of LGBTQIA+ persons who are in consensual relationships.