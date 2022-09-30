Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Allow RSS Rally, Or Face Contempt Of Court Action

The Madras High Court on Monday asked Tamil Nadu government and police to grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its march on November 6, instead of the originally proposed October 2.

The court also made it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violated the order. "Your concern is with regard to October 2, which happens to be Gandhi Jayanthi day. In that case, the event can be allowed to take place on November 6," Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan said.

The Tamil Nadu government and police had denied permission for the RSS rally on October 2 following which the saffron organisation moved the Madras HC with a contempt petition against senior state government officials including the Home Secretary. The plea was filed by RSS' Tiruvallur joint secretary R Karthikeyan.

Speaking to the media, a lawyer representing RSS said, "The court took it up. We asked for a sup-application also. We prayed for a direction to permit the march on October 2 as directed earlier. We made a suggestion that if the law and order deteriorated in Tamil Nadu because of the ban on PFI then the entire constitutional machinery in the state is broken. The question was posed to the state also. They said that the law and order situation is pretty bad and they got inputs even from IB."

"As far as the state is concerned, they have to give permission. It is the duty of the state to permit the procession. It is our right. It was given. The date is posted on November 6," he added.

The state government, citing law and order issues, refused permission for RSS route march on Gandhi Jayanthi. The MK Stalin government also denied permission to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Part of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), all allies of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), to hold a human chain protest on October 2.