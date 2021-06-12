Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Conduct Specialized Study Into COVID-related Deaths

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to conduct an appropriate study into the COVID-related deaths in the state and to come up with an effective policy to ensure proper accounting of COVID related deaths. Noting that there were grievances of inappropriate recording of deaths related to COVID around the country, the Madras HC bench led by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy noted that there were reports in some quarters about a death not being recorded as due to COVID until a positive test certificate was issued.

In its order dated June 11, the Madras HC highlighted that the deaths of patients were not attributed to COVID if they were suffering from other comorbidities. The High Court was hearing a petition that sought directions to the Tamil Nadu government to frame and implement an effective policy to ensure that cause of death is properly and correctly mentioned in the relevant certificate/official document for all cases of COVID related deaths in accordance with the law.

The HC order stated that the study of the accurate reporting of deaths related to COVID would help in dealing with a pandemic in the future and flagged the concerns of the members of the family regarding the relief announced by the state government and the Centre not reaching them as the death certificate does not mention the cause of death due to COVID-19.

In order to explain the proper attribution of deaths to COVID, the HC drew a parallel with those suffering from ailments and ultimately passing away due to a heart attack and explained that the reason for the death would be attributed to the underlying co-morbid conditions and not just the heart attack. The HC order noted that the same had to be done for deaths triggered by COVID even if the patient suffered from co-morbidities.

The Madras HC directed the state government to carry out a specialised study and also advised revising death certificates, if necessary. in order to allow the kin of the deceased to avail the relief provided by the state and the Centre. The Madras HC bench sought the detailed response of the state before the next hearing and also said that a copy of the petition would be sent to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) in order to obtain the Centre's response in the matter as well. The hearing has been adjourned to June 28.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu logged 15,759 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including two returnees from Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, pushing the tally to 23.24 lakh, while 378 deaths took the toll to 28,906. Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 29,243 people being discharged from hospitals, totalling 21,20,889, leaving 1,74,802 active cases, a health department bulletin said. Fresh cases have been on the decline in Tamil Nadu since 'May 21 when the state reported it's highest daily count of 36,184 infections.

On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000 mark and on June 7, below 20,000. Three districts constituted the bulk of new cases on Friday with Coimbatore adding 2,056, followed by Chennai with 1,094 and Erode 1,365. The state capital leads in the number of total infections and fatalities among districts with 5,23,123 cases and 7,720 deaths.