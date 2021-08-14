Madras HC Issues Notice Over Plea Demanding Release Of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central and state governments regarding the release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The HC notice came after Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts, submitted a plea seeking direction for their release without waiting for the nod of the Tamil Nadu Governor. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier asked the state Governor to consider the release of all convicts.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu heard the petition filed by the convict and ordered notice to the State and Central governments regarding the same. The court also directed the governments to return the notice within four weeks. Earlier, in a resolution dated September 9, 2018, the then TN government led by K Palaniswami had recommended Governor Banwarilal Purohit to order for the release of the convicts serving life sentences in jail. However, the Governor took no action.

Following the lack of any decision in the matter, Nalini and the others had filed various writ and habeas corpus petitions for their release. The High Court, however, refused to issue any direction to the Governor. Now, Nalini has once again filed a plea seeking to declare the Governor’s inaction and failure to heed the State’s recommendation as unconstitutional. Nalini claimed that the recommendation of the state is binding on the Governor and he has no other go except to order for their release. She also pointed out that about 3,800 life convicts, who had served either 10 years of imprisonment or less, were released under Article 161 of the Constitution.

On May 21, 1991, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber when he was campaigning for the party at Sriperumpudur. Nalini and six others, namely, Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Payas are serving a life term in the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, after coming into power, had written to President Ram Nath Kovind to accept the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 to release all seven convicts in the case. Stalin claimed that the convicts have been undergoing the “agony of imprisonment" for the last three decades. He had also said that the majority of political parties have been demanding remission of their life sentences. Earlier in July, the state government also extended the parole of AG Perarivalan for another thirty days, starting on July 28. The convict is currently out on medical grounds, granted by Stalin on May 19.

