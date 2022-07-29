Madras HC Rejects State's Arguments, 'PM's Photos Should Be Added Even If He Can't Attend'

Issuing a direction to the state government, the Madras High Court on Thursday has asked the Tamil Nadu government to include the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in all the promotional advertisements for the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in the state from July 28 till August 10. The decision taken by the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC asserted that the PM's image should have been included even if he was not in the position to attend the event.

In addition to that, the court has also asked to take strict actions against anyone involved in tampering with the PM's and President's image.

Notably, this came after a petition was filed by Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sivagangai, in front of the Madras HC bench. In his petition, Kumar claimed that the 44th Chess Olympiad which started on Thursday at Chennai’s Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu was inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself, but the tournament has been funded largely by the public tax.

“This is an event that can bring pride to a country of international importance but the ruling party (in Tamil Nadu) used it as an event for their political gain. Apart from the photographs of the President of India and the Prime Minister not placed, only the photograph of Chief Minister Stalin has been placed in these advertisements,” the plea said.

Demanding to include the name and photographs of both President Murmu and PM Modi, the petition also sought an apology from the Tamil Nadu government.

'PM's pictures were added after he confirmed his participation', argued Advocate General

However, on the other hand, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram while speaking on the behalf of the government said that the Prime Minister's visit was confirmed on the 22nd of the month following which his pictures were published in promotional advertisements. However, the bench chaired by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Anandi strongly rejected the reasons and said that the photo of the Prime Minister should have been shown even if he had not confirmed to attend the event.

Following this, the court was adjourned for the next day for a hearing.

Notably, days before the international tournament was organised, several billboards and advertisements were put up with pictures of chief minister MK Stalin but not with Prime Minister Modi and President Dropupadi Murmu which angered the opposition.

Earlier on Thursday, the 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajnikanth, and several other prominent personalities. It was earlier scheduled to take place in Russia but was moved to India following Russia's war on Ukraine.

Image: Instagram/@FIDE_Chess/PTI/ANI