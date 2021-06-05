Madras HC Seeks Centre, DMK Govt Responses On Setting Up Of AIIMS Madurai Outpatient Dept

As the battle against the second wave of COVID continues, the Madras High Court on Friday sought the responses of the state government and the Centre on a PIL that demanded the setting up of an Outpatient department (OPD) of AIIMS in Madurai. The foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Madurai was laid by PM Modi in 2019 following which the construction work is yet to begin. A PIL filed by a Madurai-based individual approached the Court to issue orders for constituting a 'project cell', helmed by a director and other medical staff, which will be responsible to set up an outpatient department. A division bench led by Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice S Ananthi sought the responses of the Centre & the state governments and adjourned the hearing to June 11.

The PIL noted that six out of the 22 AIIMS (throughout India) that were granted permission were functional already while construction of the facilities in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and other places had begun. Citing a similar case in Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, the PIL argued that neither an outpatient ward nor MBBS admissions had been initiated at AIIMS Madurai. Noting that the AIIMS in Telangana's Bibinagar had received the government's approval the same time as AIIMS Madurai, the PIL pointed out that construction had already commenced in the former's case while it was still due in the latter's.

Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to expedite setting up of AIIMS Madurai

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged PM Modi to expedite the process of construction & setting up of AIIMS in Madurai. Noting that the land for AIIMS in Madurai had already been transferred to the Centre's name from the state government, CM Stalin said that no progress had been made so far in the construction of the facility apart from building a compound wall. Further, the DMK supremo pressed for the speedy setting up of AIIMS Madurai in order to be able to provide quality healthcare to the people belonging to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states.

Temporary campus for AIIMS Madurai

Categorising reasons behind the delay as "avoidable", CM Stalin also addressed reports of establishing AIIMS Madurai at a temporary location at an alternative site being considered. However, he urged the Centre to rule out this option "as this may further delay the project". Assuring PM Modi of Tamil Nadu's cooperation, CM Stalin sought his personal intervention in the project.