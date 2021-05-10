Madras HC Seeks Govt's Response On 'exorbitant' COVID Treatment Cost In Private Hospitals

The Madras High Court sought the response of the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on the implementation of COVID-19 related orders for private hospitals. A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and B Pugalendhi was hearing a plea seeking a direction for strict implementation of two Government Orders. By an order dated June 5, 2020, the state government fixed the ceiling rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and RT-PCR test.
For instance, the maximum cost for the treatment was pegged at Rs.5,000 to Rs.15,000 per day depending upon the facilities and the Grade. The petition also cites another order dated April 30 whereby all private clinical establishments were directed to allocate a minimum of 50% of their total bed capacity for treating novel coronavirus patients. However, the petitioner claimed that some hospitals are charging exorbitantly up to Rs.2,00,000 per day.
Moreover, it has been alleged that private hospitals are not providing beds in violation of the government order. After posing certain queries to both the Union and state governments, the matter was adjourned to May 12. Currently, there are 1,39,401 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 11,96,549 patients have been reported and 15,412 deaths have been reported.
Here are the queries posed by the HC:
- Whether the Government orders dated June 5, 2020 and April 30, 2021, are strictly complied with in their letter and spirit?
- How the government is monitoring the implementation of the aforesaid Government Orders?
- Whether the maximum cost for COVID-19 treatment as directed by the government in the aforesaid Government Orders is exhibited in a prominent manner in the private hospitals enabling the general public to know about the charges?
- Are the details of the authority to whom any complaint regarding the exorbitant charges and violations of the said Government Orders can be lodged are displayed?
- What is the penal provision or penalty contemplated for violation of the aforesaid Government Orders and who is the authority monitoring the implementation of the aforesaid Government Orders?
- How many complaints have been received by the Government for violation of the said Government Orders and what is the action taken on the complaints, if any?
- Why does the Government not maintain a separate portal giving the availability of the private hospitals and their bed capacity along with the fee structure?
- How many people have been treated under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme until now?
- Are the government servants entitled to avail of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals under the Tamil Nadu Employees Health Insurance Scheme?