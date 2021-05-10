Madras HC Seeks Govt's Response On 'exorbitant' COVID Treatment Cost In Private Hospitals

The Madras High Court sought the response of the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on the implementation of COVID-19 related orders for private hospitals. A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and B Pugalendhi was hearing a plea seeking a direction for strict implementation of two Government Orders. By an order dated June 5, 2020, the state government fixed the ceiling rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and RT-PCR test.

For instance, the maximum cost for the treatment was pegged at Rs.5,000 to Rs.15,000 per day depending upon the facilities and the Grade. The petition also cites another order dated April 30 whereby all private clinical establishments were directed to allocate a minimum of 50% of their total bed capacity for treating novel coronavirus patients. However, the petitioner claimed that some hospitals are charging exorbitantly up to Rs.2,00,000 per day.

Moreover, it has been alleged that private hospitals are not providing beds in violation of the government order. After posing certain queries to both the Union and state governments, the matter was adjourned to May 12. Currently, there are 1,39,401 active novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu while 11,96,549 patients have been reported and 15,412 deaths have been reported.

Here are the queries posed by the HC: