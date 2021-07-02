Madras HC Seeks TN Govt's Response On Giving Panel Probing Jaya's Death 3-month Ultimatum

The Madras High Court on Friday asked why the Arumughaswamy Commission probing former CM Jayalalithaa's death shouldn't be ordered to file its final report within three months and sought the response of the State Government on the matter. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the Arumughaswamy Commission to wind up its probe, the HC bench led by Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the remark seeking the DMK government's explanation and adjourned the matter for hearing after six weeks.

The Arumughaswamy Commission was formed on September 25, 2017, following the demand for a probe into the late AIADMK supremo's death by the party cadre, and has examined 154 witnesses to date, including former CM Jayalalithaa's former aide V Sasikala. It is pertinent to point out that DMK chief MK Stalin had vowed to speed up the probe into the death of Jayalalithaa during the campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections earlier this year.

Earlier in January, the erstwhile AIADMK government led by then CM Edappadi Palaniswami had given the tenth extension to the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission. The Commission also faces a legal hurdle at the Supreme Court after Apollo Hospitals filed a plea to stop the proceedings of the Arumughaswamy Commission, citing that the latter was allegedly working in a biased manner. In response to this, the Commission asked the TN government to file a petition revoking the stay, however, the matter is still pending in the SC. However, the Commission is yet to table its report.

DMK claims OPS dodged Arumughaswamy Commission

On January 2, DMK supremo MK Stalin had attempted to corner Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Pannerselvam for allegedly 'dodging' the Arumughaswamy Commission investigating the death of Jayalalithaa and slammed the commission for not making a breakthrough in the case so far. Addressing a gram sabha at Coimbatore on January 2, MK Stalin pointed out that it was OPS, not DMK, who had claimed that there was a mystery behind Jayalalithaa's death and that the DMK was hell-bent to find the culprit behind the death of the former CM and punish him. DMK and Stalin have on earlier occasions launched attacks on the AIADMK govt and the Arumughaswamy Commission for failing to ascertain the cause of Jayalalithaa's death four years on.

Taking on TN Dy CM OPS, MK Stalin had highlighted that the senior AIADMK leader had been called eight times by the Arumughaswamy Commission to record his statement but allegedly skipped the summons. Further, Stalin had claimed that OPS had stitched a deal with EPS and had accepted the position of Deputy CM. The DMK supremo had also pointed out that Jayalalithaa was elected as Tamil Nadu's CM by the people and had slammed Edappadi Palaniswami for projecting himself as the CM face in the upcoming polls and had claimed that the OPS camp & alliance partner BJP did not accept it.