Madras HC Stays Questionable Sub-clauses Of IT Rules 2021; 'democracy May Not Be There'

The Madras HC on September 16 stayed the application of sub-rules (1) and (3) or Rule 9 of the recently notified Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules 2021).

Sub-rules (1) and (3) of Rule 9 lay down adherence to the Code of Ethics, which is annexed to the IT Rules, 2021 and provide for a three-tier structure for addressing the grievances made in relation to publishers.

"Prima facie there is substance to petitioner's grievance that the oversight mechanism to control the media by government may rob the media of its independence, and the fourth pillar, so to say, of democracy may not at all be there," the Court's order read.

Taking into record submissions made by Senior Advocate PS Raman that despite a stay order issued by the Bombay High Court in the matter, his clients (petitioners) were issued notices alleging they were in violation of the IT Rules.

"By way of abundant caution, sub Rules (1) and (3) of Rule 9 of the said Rules of 2021 will remain stayed," the order stated.

Additionally, after submissions by Senior Advocate Rajashekhar Rao and the response by Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan, the court added to the order wherein any action was directed citing Rules 3 and 7 of the IT Rules would be subject to the outcome of the challenge to the said Rules.

"There is a substantial basis to the petitioners' assertion that there may be a violation of Article 19 (1)(a) (of the constitution) in how the Rules may be coercively applied to intermediaries. Accordingly, if there is any action taken in terms of Rules 3 of the said Rules read with (rule) 7 thereof, it will abide by petition.", the Court said.

Rule 3 deals with 'due diligence by an intermediary'.

