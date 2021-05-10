Madras HC Warns Tamil Nadu Govt To Prepare For Third Wave Of COVID-19

As the devastating second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country leading to a dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections, the Madras High Court has cautioned the Tamil Nadu government to be prepared for the third wave of COVID-19. The Madras High Court was hearing a suo moto case concerning COVID-19 management in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy expressed concerns over the surge in COVID-19 infections in the state. Advocate General Shanmuga Sundaram, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, expressed hope that the 14-day curfew in Tamil Nadu would be instrumental in curbing the spike of COVID-19 infection.

While the daily oxygen requirement of Tamil Nadu is 475 MT at present, the oxygen requirement will increase to 700-800 MT in a span of two-three days, the Chief Justice remarked while adding that something needs to be done to accommodate the growing needs of oxygen supply. AG Sundaram responded saying the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi will be producing 40 MT by May 15 as they are in process of starting their operations to manufacture oxygen amid the shortage of the life-saving commodity. Referring to the Supreme Court order of forming the task force for tackling COVID-19 in the country, the High Court contended that the Centre will be responsible until the task force is formed.

Tamil Nadu Government has imposed a two-week lockdown starting Monday. The Centre has increased the medical oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu after CM MK Stalin requested the Centre to enhance the medical oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu to 500 MT. During a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Stalin explained in detail the steps taken by the state government. While assuring that he and his cabinet would stand by the Centre, Stalin made his request for an increase in medical oxygen allocated to the State. Taking cognizance of his request, PM Modi assured him that he would immediately consider his issue. The Union Health Ministry then stated it would allocate 419 MT of medical oxygen to Tamil Nadu which was earlier 220 MT.

CM MK Stalin has assured that the COVID-19 relief fund allocated to ration cardholders from May 15, with Rs 4,000 being allocated to each family, while Rs 2,000 will be given as the first instalment.

Tamil Nadu has received five lakh COVID-19 vaccines for people between the ages of 18 and 40, from the Centre. Whereas 12,000 oxygen beds are being created in the state of which, 5,592 beds have already been created and put to use. Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 25,146 new COVID cases with 23,515 recoveries and 236 deaths in 24 hours. The total active cases of the state remain at 14,4547 with 12,20,064 total recoveries and 15,648 deaths, as per Health Ministry data.