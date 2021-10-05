Madras High Court Says Cinema Halls Banning Outside Drinking Water Must Give It For Free

Cinema halls must necessarily provide free drinking water through water coolers if people are prohibited from carrying water bottles inside theatres, said the Madras High Court . The observation came when the HC was listening to a petition moved by one G Devarajan in 2016, who raised objections over being charged a price higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for water and juice at stalls inside S2 cinemas.

While hearing the petition, the court accepted the legitimate security threat that water bottles from outside posed, saying that they could contain 'undesirable elements' such as alcohol or acid, or may also be used as 'bottle bomb devices'. However, it ruled that if outside water was prohibited for security reasons, then cinema halls must necessarily provide free, potable, and pure drinking water to theatre-goers.

The bench headed by Justice A Subramanium observed, "A Cinema Hall, which seeks to prohibit carrying of drinking water inside the Cinema Hall for security reasons, must necessarily provide free potable drinking water through water coolers installed inside the Cinema Halls, before such a prohibition can be enforced".

The ruling added that the mere availability of the drinking water would not be sufficient to enforce the prohibition of carrying drinking water inside the Cinema Halls. Justice Subramanium stated that "purified drinking water with prescribed standards must be provided, so as to satisfy the requirements."

According to the Madras High Court, free water that is provided inside cinema halls should be via appropriate water purifiers such as Aqua-guards or similar installations so that it is 'free from impurities.' The HC also warned against the violations saying that water purifiers have to remain fully functional and regularly serviced from time to time. It stated that if this was not implemented, a cinema hall could be liable to pay compensation for the deficiency in rendering services to cinema-goers.

"Disposable glasses in sufficient quantity need to be kept available near the water coolers. It has also to be ensured that the water supply is actually available through water coolers before the movie starts," the Court ruled.