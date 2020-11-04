'Mafia Raj In Maharashtra': BJP Slams Arnab's Arrest, Urges 'fight Against Injustice'

After Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, BJP on Wednesday strongly condemned the trampling of fundamental rights by the Maharashtra government. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra contended that there was 'Mafia raj' in Maharashtra. In a clear reference to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patra claimed that the Italian mafia was responsible for the repression of the press.

Calling this as an attack on dissent, he alleged that the mafia wanted a "committed" judiciary, bureaucracy and journalists. He described the arrest of Arnab as a "black day" for journalism and urged the people of India to take a stand against this injustice. On this occasion, he also called out the police's vindictive action against social media user Sameet Thakkar and actor Kangana Ranaut.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra remarked, "We are a free country and freedom of speech is our fundamental right. The Italian origin-leader brings mafia-style politics to India. As far as the leader of this Italian mafia is concerned, she is none other than one of the ones whose father was extremely close to Mussolini. All of you are witnessing today how she is forming Mafia raj in Maharashtra. It is our freedom to state this."

"What has happened with Arnab Goswami today is a black day for journalism. Attacking his son and arresting him from his house in a case that had been closed in 2018- I want to tell you that if we are not united today, we will be next in line tomorrow. That's why we have to give up injustice," he added.

Patra elaborated, "There is nothing called as being neutral. Being neutral is to stand with the truth. In Kurukshetra, Arjun had a doubt about whether it was ethical for him to fight. Lord Krishna had then told him that there is justice on one hand and injustice on the other side. He said that you have to fight against injustice. Today, I appeal to everyone- whether it is any political party, common person, organization, or news channel to see for yourself where the truth lies. Being neutral does not mean to shun the truth. Let's stand with the truth."

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the Anvay Naik suicide case.

However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

