Maha: 2 Held In Thane For Running IPL Cricket Betting Racket

Two people were arrested for allegedly operating a cricket betting racket from a hotel room in Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The two were held on a tip off on Saturday while an Indian Premier League game was underway, Senior Inspector Vikas Godke of Crime Branch Unit V (Wagle Estate) told PTI.

Cellphones and other equipment have been seized from accused Kamlesh Jaiswal and Ratnesh Pande, both residents of Mulund in Mumbai, he said.

Chitalsar police has registered a case under IPC, Information Technology and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act provisions, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)