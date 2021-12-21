Maha: 3 Held For Trying To Extort By Posing As MLA's Staffers

Two men and a woman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to extort money from a hotelier in Kashimira area of Thane district after posing as the staff of an MLA, police said.

As per the complaint of the hotelier, one of the accused told him that the MLA wanted to speak to him, and connected him to a caller who posed as the MLA and demanded donation for a community programme, an official said.

When one man went to the hotelier later to collect the donation, the latter found something amiss and called the police, which led to all three who were part of the racket being arrested, he said.

They have been remanded in police custody till December 24, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)