Maha: 5 Booked For Electricity Theft Of Rs 4.93 Cr

Five people were booked for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 4.93 crore in Vasai in Palghar district, an MSEDCL official said on Sunday.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited PRO Vijay Dudbhate said a case was registered with Virar police station on Saturday against four directors of an ice factory and one man who had helped set up the power stealing mechanism.

"On October 30, an MSEDCL team carried out a surprise check at the premises and found remote controls and other gadgets being used to tamper power consumption readings. In 59 months, the firm had used 27,84,364 extra units of power valued at Rs 4,93,98,460," the official said.

A Virar police station official said no arrest had been made in the case so far.

