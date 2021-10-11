Last Updated:

Maha: 6 Molasses Tankers Seized For Transportation Sans Permission; 6 Held

The Excise department has confiscated six tankers carrying molasses worth Rs 1.9 crore from Haryana to a private company in Maharashtra's Raigad district allegedly without proper permission and arrested six people in this connection, officials said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India

Acting on an information, the department conducted a raid at the company's gate in Uran area on October 6 and found four tankers on a road nearby and two in the firm's premises, an official release said.

The vehicles were confiscated and their six drivers were arrested, it said, adding that a case was registered against them under relevant provisions. 

