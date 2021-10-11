Maha: ACB Traps Clerk While Accepting Bribe From Retired Teacher

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit in Nagpur on Monday caught a clerk of the Education Department of the Katol Municipal Council while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a retired schoolteacher to prepare his pension papers, an official said.

The accused was identified by the ACB as as Krishna Gangadharrao Mankar (58).

The complainant, a resident of Katol town in Nagpur district, had recently retired as a schoolteacher, he said.

For preparing his documents to get post-retirement benefits, Mankar demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 from him, the official said.

The retired schoolteacher agreed and at the same time lodged a complaint against the clerk at the ACB office in Nagpur.

Sleuths of the anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught Mankar when he accepted the bribe amount from the complainant at a weekly market in Katol, the official said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Mankar at the Katol Police Station, he added.

