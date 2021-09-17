Maha: ANC Seizes Ketamine Worth Rs 11.21 Lakh In Thane; One Held

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged possession of ketamine drug worth Rs 11.12 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the ANC laid a trap in Anand Nagar locality of Ghodbunder Road and nabbed the accused Vaibhav Narendra Singh on Thursday, Thane city police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

The accused was allegedly found in possession of ketamine drug worth Rs 11.21 lakh, she said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Susbtances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to police custody till September 20, the official said.

A probe is underway to find out the sources of the contraband and to whom it was going to be sold, she added.

